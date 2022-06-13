Connecting the Communities Across Wales in Which we Live and Work

Connie Dixon, a board member at Openreach, spoke with Business News Wales about Openreach and its firm roots in Wales.

Having joined the Openreach team on their Fast Track Program, Connie now plays a key role in liaising with stakeholders, MPs, and MSs to share the work Openreach is doing across Wales and to inform and educate why the schemes are so important to the community