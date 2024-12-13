Winners Announced at Mid Wales Tourism Awards Ceremony

Three businesses had double reason to celebrate this week after collecting two awards each at a prestigious ceremony that recognised the exceptional quality of the Mid Wales tourism and hospitality industry.

Fifteen winners were announced at the Mid Wales Tourism Awards 2024-25 held at Gregynog Hall, Tregynon, near Newtown on Tuesday. Some will now represent Mid Wales at the Wales National Tourism Awards next spring.

The double winners were Canvas & Campfires, Llanwnnen, Lampeter, Llangoed Hall Hotel, Llyswen, Brecon and Plas Estate, Llangoedmor, Cardigan.

Canvas & Campfires was named Best Glamping or Quirky Accommodation and added the Accessibility and Inclusivity Award. Llangoed Hall Hotel won the Best Hotel Award and staff member Abbie Woods was named the Rising Star. Plas Llangoedmor took home the Best B&B, Guesthouse or Inn Award and was named Best Dog Friendly Business.

The awards – the first since the Covid pandemic – recognise and celebrate the region’s thriving tourism industry across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia). They were organised by MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), with backing from the Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum and Visit Wales, the Welsh Government’s tourism arm.

Sponsors were Cambrian Training Company, Powys and Ceredigion County Councils and Visit Wales.

The other winners were: Best Holiday Park, Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park, Trefeglwys. Best Camping or Touring Park, Woodlands Caravan Park, Devil’s Bridge, Aberystwyth. Best Self Catering Business, Bryn Tanat Hall, Llansantffraid. Best Place to Eat and Drink, Y Talbot, Tregaron.

Best Event, Royal Welsh Show, Llanelwedd. Best Attraction, Vale of Rheidol Railway, Aberystwyth. Bro y Byd (Environmental Sustainability) Award, The National Showcaves Centre for Wales, Dan yr Ogof, Abercraf. Best Activity, Mountain Bike Wales, Staylittle, Llanidloes. Best Third Sector Business, Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway, Llanfair Caereinion.

A Special Recognition Award was presented to Heart of Wales 7’s at Llanidloes Rugby Club, which attracts thousands of visitors.

The other finalists were: Best Hotel: Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdyfi. Best B&B, Guest House or Inn: Y Seler, Aberaeron. Best Self Catering Accommodation: Plas Estate, Llangoedmor. Best Place to Eat and Drink: Y Ffarmers, Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn, Aberystwyth. Best Camping or Touring Park: Bargoed Farm Caravan and Camping Park, Llwyncelyn, Aberaeron. Best Glamping or Quirky Accommodation: By the Wye, Hay-on-Wye. Best Holiday Park or Holiday Home Park: Derwen Mill Holiday Park, Guilsfield. Best Activity or Experience: Black Mountain Adventure, Three Cocks, Brecon. Best Visitor Attraction: The National Showcaves Centre for Wales Best Dog Friendly Business: Canvas & Campfire. Best Event: Wonderwool Wales. Rising Star: Gabi Wilson, Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool.

A not-for-profit social enterprise, MWT Cymru represents and supports more than 600 tourism businesses and organisations across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

Rowland Rees-Evans, MWT Cymru’s chairman, congratulated all the award winners and finalists, saying they were all winners and thanked the sponsors for their support.