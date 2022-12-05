Wind Farm Seeks to Supply up to 21,084 Households in Blaenau Gwent

Following statutory consultation carried out over the summer, Pennant Walters has submitted its application for Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn wind farm to be determined by Welsh Ministers.

With energy prices on the rise and Wales committed to improving its supply of renewable energy to households, the proposed site could generate up to 34MW of electricity per year from a maximum of eight turbines and supply up to 21,084 households. The wind farm will have an operational life of 30 years, during which time it will export renewable energy to the National Grid.

Proposals for the wind farm were updated following the statutory consultation to address concerns raised, including further measures to reduce the risk to bats, additional dormouse surveys and further land stability risk assessment survey work.

Meryl Lewis, Director of Environment and Sustainability for Pennant Walters, said:

“We’re grateful to the people of Blaenau Gwent who came to speak with us about our plans. We are proud of the application which will make a significant contribution to the renewable energy targets of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and Wales as a whole. “Pennant Walters is committed to engaging with the communities we operate within, and we place great value on their feedback. We will continue to engage with the community regarding a Community Benefits Fund, which will provide further support in the area for local projects once the wind farm is operational.”

The application is now with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) where it will be considered by an Inspector before the final decision is made by Welsh Ministers. Anyone who wishes to view the application can do so by searching reference number ‘3270299’ at https://planningcasework.service.gov.wales/. The deadline for comments is 4 January 2023.