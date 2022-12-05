Finance Awards Wales Opens for 2023

Finance Awards Wales 2023 has officially launched and is open for applications and nominations. Now in its sixth year, the awards have become an established highlight of the business year, celebrating the Finance talent in Wales

With over 12 categories ranging from Rising Star of the Year to CFO / FD of the Year, shortlisted winners will be announced in the May at the prestigious City Hall Cardiff.

The 2023 Awards will mark the contribution of teams and individuals in the Welsh finance sector who continue to play a critical role in the organisations they represent.

“With a growing list of alumni, the awards continue to recognise, attract and invest in the finance professionals of Wales”, says Matt Hyde, MD of Finance Awards Wales. “As the focus of our finance professionals constantly expands, we’re also excited to find talent in new categories like the CSR Excellence award – recognising the role those in the Finance sector plays in driving positive change alongside 11 other finance awards.”

The familiar judging panel will once again reunite for the 2023 awards. Chaired by Head of Economic Development for Cardiff Council, Ken Poole, the panel will include Finance Director of Leekes Group, Mike Fowler; Director of Recruit 121, Emma Peterson and Group CFO of Propel Finance, Mark Tweed. All four will be joined by some guest judges as they meet the shortlisted candidates to hear their personal stories.

Specialist finance recruitment firm, Recruit 121 continue to be proud of their role as principal sponsor.

CEO Che Hookings said,

“Finance Awards Wales continues to be a highlight in the business calendar and a showcase for the outstanding talent in the Finance profession in Wales. I’m thrilled to be part of the 2023 Awards as we recognise new and experienced finance talent”.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“The Welsh Government is proud to champion and foster a world class financial and professional services industry in Wales. The sector is an asset and vital pillar of our diverse and vibrant economy. “The Finance Awards Wales 2023 is an opportunity to spotlight and showcase individuals and companies at the forefront of a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. I urge everyone to nominate those who have led and inspired with talent and resilience in the sector.”

