Wild Creations Expands Global Reach with Welsh Government Backing

A creative company is enjoying a hugely successful growth journey with support from Welsh Government Business Wales service.

Wild Creations carve, mould and cast to create large scale props and displays for use in global theme parks and at major events across the world.

The company produced the Ball in the Wall at Cardiff Castle in celebration of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and a 13ft smoke-flaring dragon at Caerphilly Castle in association with Cadw.

Internationally, Wild Creations’ impressive portfolio includes developing a life-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex for the launch the Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom film in 2018, and a replica Dodge Charger car to promote Fast and Furious 8. Exporting now accounts for around 90 per cent of the business’ work.

Supported by the Business Wales service, Wild Creations has created 36 jobs over the past 12 months, and continues to grow and recruit.

Matt Wild, Founder and Director of Wild Creations, said:

“Business Wales' support has been truly outstanding. Their dedication to helping both growing and new businesses thrive is incredibly inspiring. It’s fantastic to see them championing success at every stage of the journey.”

Rebecca Evans, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, visited the Cardiff-based business to see some of its current projects.

She also met a range of other businesses which have received support from the Business Wales service to discuss the business support ecosystem in Wales. The event was arranged by Business in Focus, a social enterprise responsible for delivering Entrepreneurship and Start Up and Business Development & Growth support services for Business Wales.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

“We are eager to unlock new opportunities for businesses across Wales, whether that be to access finance, help them evolve as business leaders, or navigate challenges. “Business Wales has helped businesses across Wales succeed – including Wild Creations – and our team stands ready to offer support at every stage of a business’ journey.”

Phil Jones, CEO of Business in Focus, said: