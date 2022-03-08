Why is Sustainable Development Important?

International Womens Day 2022 has kickstarted this ‘So she did…’ series – an opportunity to celebrate the incredible women and girls in our community and inspire aspirational females to believe that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

Women have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and although we've seen improvements in representation in recent years, we still have a long way to go.

Over the coming months, we’ll be hearing from women and girls across a spectrum of age groups, ethnicities, backgrounds and industries. We'll learn from women who have trailblazed their way to the top, ones who are still figuring it out and those who are just getting started.

We are launching this series with a discussion between Jess Phillips, Enterprise Innovation Manager at Tramshed Tech and Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales. They discuss how the choices we make today can shape a more resilient, diverse and equal Wales and world for future generations.

Listen to the episode below: