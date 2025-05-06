Why Every Business Needs In-House Social Media Expertise

With so many businesses now relying on digital channels to build relationships with their customers, having someone in your team who understands how to use social media effectively is more important than ever. A decade ago, it might have been enough to post the occasional update. But today, social media is central to brand-building, customer engagement and staying competitive.

From my role as a trainer coach at Educ8 Group, I’ve seen how quickly the landscape shifts. What worked on one platform six months ago might be outdated today. Features change, algorithms evolve, and entirely new platforms rise to prominence – TikTok being a case in point. That pace of change means businesses need more than just a basic presence. They need people who are trained to understand the platforms and how to use them with purpose.

That’s where the Social Media for Business Apprenticeship comes in. It gives learners the practical skills to manage social channels in a way that’s aligned with business goals. Whether that means improving customer service, reaching new audiences, or creating content that reflects a brand’s tone of voice, the course focuses on real-world application.

The qualification is designed to support people at different stages of their career. We’ve worked with new recruits in their first marketing role, experienced professionals looking to upskill, and business owners who want to get to grips with their own digital presence. The training is flexible and tailored to suit the learner’s role and the sector they’re in. That means the work they do as part of the apprenticeship is relevant to their day job from day one.

I often say to learners: it’s not just about knowing how to use a platform – it’s about knowing what to do with it. The course helps develop that strategic thinking. It covers topics like content planning, understanding data and performance, and even working with limited budgets, which is especially relevant for charities and smaller businesses.

It’s not just beneficial for learners – it brings real value to the business, too. Having someone in-house who can confidently manage your online presence, respond to trends and make informed decisions about digital activity isn’t a nice-to-have anymore. It’s essential.

