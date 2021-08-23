What is VoIP and How Does it Work?

If you’ve heard of VoIP phone systems, but you’re not sure what they are, how they work, and how they could benefit your business?

Here’s our at-a-glance guide…

VoIP stands for Voice over Internet Protocol.

It’s a phone service delivered over the internet, a technology that converts voices into a digital signal, and that means you can make a call from a computer, VoIP phone, or other data device.

It’s also referred to as a broadband phone service, internet telephony, or IP telephony.

How does it work?

Here’s the science bit! VoIP puts voice signals into ‘packets’, like electronic envelopes.

They are then transmitted over any VoIP-compatible network.

Email, written messages, and voicemail can also be transmitted alongside voice calls to any VoIP-enabled device – including PCs, laptops, tablets, or mobile phones.

You don’t need traditional phone cables and linked phone sets for VoIP systems to work.

What are the main features of VoIP systems?

The main benefit of this system is that you can make and receive local, national, and international phone calls wherever you have an internet connection.

Improves Remote Working

So, you or your staff can easily work from your premises, home, a hotel, or a café using their normal “works telephone number”, meaning you don't need to be in the office to make or receive calls.

Transfers are Free

You can also transfer calls from your site to a staff members mobile phone, so if you have a staff member working remotely, your receptionist can quickly transfer an incoming call to the relevant person – free of charge.

Always Use Your “Works” Telephone Number Wherever You Are

By using the VoIP mobile app, the number that appears on the receiver's phone is the “works” telephone number, not the staff member's mobile number. This is a great way to prevent customers from getting hold of a staff members mobile number and ringing them out of core office hours.

Identify Missed Calls

Unlike many traditional landlines, a VoIP system can generate a report to tell you when a call was missed, the time the call came in and the number that called.

So no more missing out on sales opportunities.

Marketing ROI

Additional numbers can be added or removed effortlessly, so if you have a marketing campaign running, you can quickly add a new number and generate a report to quantify how many calls came through.

Always Up To Date

As a digital system, it automatically updates to give you the latest features.

How could a VoIP phone system save your business money?

A VoIP system could save your business money when compared to renting standard landlines as in most cases, the cost per call is significantly cheaper.

Couple that with the ease of forwarding calls to staff wherever they are, keeping customers and potential clients happy and closing new business, and VoIP systems can make good financial sense for many businesses.

One of the best things about switching is that you don’t have to suffer phone-line downtime during the move either, so customers can always get hold of you.

Can VoIP systems help team communication?

Yes, it can!

It’s easy to set up conference calls to keep everyone in the loop and with Microsoft integration, you can host or join Teams calls from your phone.

Interested in finding out more?

Contact our helpful VoIP team on:

📧 [email protected]

☎️ 029 2075 4962