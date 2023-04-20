Welshpool Manufacturer Shortlisted for Prestigious Award

A Welshpool manufacturer of timber-based fit-out products used in industries across the UK and Europe has been shortlisted for a major award.

Morland UK will battle it out with four other firms in the B2C Customer Commitment category at Chamber’s Wales South East, South West and Mid’s Wales Business Awards 2023 which are being held at a glittering event at ICC Wales on May 18th.

The awards, now in their 20th year, are one of the biggest on the calendar and celebrate the success of gold standard businesses across Wales of all sizes and from all sectors. There will be 10 category winners named on the night along with the top honour of Wales Business of the Year.

Morland UK’s shortlisting comes after the company won the Growth Award at last year’s Powys Business Awards. The firm also won the BWF Process Efficiency Award in 2018 and the BWF Product Design in Wood Award in 2017.

Based at Buttington Cross Enterprise Park, Welshpool, Morland UK manufactures timber based products including panels and profiles for the caravan, leisure, construction, equestrian and marine industries, and also the conversion of vans into campers.

Richard Allen, Sales and Marketing Director at Morland UK, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award and we know the competition will be fierce from the other four very successful companies in our category. “It is all the more pleasing as our shortlisting comes in the B2C Customer Commitment category – customer service and satisfaction are hugely important to us so to be recognised in this way is truly rewarding. “The award takes into account the way firms have adapted to things like a changing client-base and customer behaviour since the pandemic and, of course, the cost of living crisis – so how we have engaged with customers and kept them at the forefront of our business and delivered excellence to them. “We remain extremely busy in meeting an ongoing growth in demand for our products while maintaining the high standards we have always set ourselves. All this is achieved alongside a commitment to ensure our customers always receive the quality of service expected from a successful global company. “The leisure industry, for example, really boomed during the pandemic due to the growth in the UK staycation market. This is a strong area for us as we supply timber-based panels for many of the leading caravan manufacturers. “We have also seen an increase in the number of people who are recognising the benefits of converting vans into campers and are finding our lightweight products ideal in meeting those needs. “We have such diverse markets and therefore customers but they are always at the forefront of everything we do. “Good communication is key and we engage with customers through the power of social media, newsletters and good old fashioned phone calls as well as the virtual world of video calls – something which is helping to maintain our place as an industry leader.”

Find out more about Morland UK here: www.morlanduk.com