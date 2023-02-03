Welsh Water Secures Industry Leading Levels of Satisfaction Amongst its Business Customers

An independent report has revealed how businesses in Wales who are customers of Welsh Water are generally more satisfied with their water and sewerage services than customers in England.

The report, by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), detailed how customers reported higher levels of trust and satisfaction in Wales – where not-for-profit Welsh Water is the largest provider – for water, sewerage and retail services as well as value for money.

Welsh Water is the only not-for-profit water company in England and Wales – meaning it has no shareholders and invests any surplus money it makes back into services and to benefit customers.

The company, whose vision is to earn the trust of its customers every day, maintained high scores across all categories. CCW is the independent representative of household and business water consumers in England and Wales and its report confirmed that:

78% of customers reported receiving value for money with their water services (vs 66% in England);

42% of customers reported trusting their water provider (vs 29% in England);

62% of customers agree that their water provider cares (vs 42% in England);

92% of customers reported being satisfied with their water services (vs 87% in England);

88% of customers reported being satisfied with their sewerage services (vs 81% in England); and

85% of customers reported being satisfied with their retail services (vs 66% in England).

Ian Wyatt, Business Customer Services Director at Welsh Water said: