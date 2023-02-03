Azets South Wales Strengthens Senior Team

Azets, the UK Top 10 accounting firm, has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing its network with three senior promotions in the South Wales region.

Ashley Bryan has been appointed as Partner in the Accounts and Business Advisory Services team, whilst Ellen Price and Susan Phillips have been promoted to Associate Director in the audit department.

Ashley has been with the company for over 15 years, having started his career as a Trainee Accountant with its predecessor firm (KTS Owens Thomas) in 2007. He has significant experience of working with SMEs, in particular start-ups and entrepreneurs to help them grow. Within his new role, Ashley will continue to assist clients with practices such as budgeting, business funding, general strategy, systems improvement and general financial and commercial advice. Based in Azets’ Cardiff office, Ashley will also join the senior management team.

Ellen joined Azets Cardiff in 2018 and has since worked her way up from Manager within the audit department. Ellen has several years’ experience offering advice and services to a portfolio of small and medium sized companies across a broad range of sectors, ranging from local owner managed businesses to international group entities.

With over 20 years’ experience, Susan has been with Azets since 2021 and is a qualified chartered accountant, based in the Swansea office. Having previously worked within a Big Four and a smaller firm, Susan is recognised as a ‘Responsible Individual’, a regulated employee responsible for audit work. Susan’s specialisms sit within SMEs in the manufacturing, retail and construction industries.

On the promotions, Jonathan Rees, Partner at Azets South Wales said:

“It’s an exciting time for us as we continue to support our teams to match business demand across a variety of departments. These promotions are incredibly well deserved and reflect the talent and expertise within the region. Alongside the above, 12 other promotions have been made from Associate level to Senior Manager – we’re committed to growing and developing our team and are looking forward to continuing this strategy in 2023.”

All vacancies can be found at www.azets.co.uk/careers where applications from those who are looking to work flexibly or part-time, reduced hours or term-time are encouraged.