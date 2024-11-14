Welsh Volunteer Groups Recognised with 2024 King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Five organisations in Wales are to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of their outstanding community service.

Previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, this award was established in 2002 to mark Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. It is the equivalent of an MBE and represents the highest distinction for voluntary organisations in the UK.

Awarded each year to honour volunteer-led groups working across a wide range of fields including mental health, youth, environment, community, arts and heritage, The King’s Award for Voluntary Service showcases the continued range and significance of voluntary service carried out every day across the nation.

This year’s recipients include 232 organisations from England, 21 from Scotland, 22 from Northern Ireland, five from Wales, and one from the Isle of Man, with 83% of awardees falling outside London and England’s South East, in cities and villages spanning all four corners of the UK. With a total of 281 awardees, this year marks the largest number of recipients in the award’s 22-year history.

Minister for Civil Society, Stephanie Peacock said:

“Volunteers serve at the heart of our communities nationwide, giving up their time to create positive change, enhancing the lives of those around them in the process. “It’s incredible to see these brilliant Welsh volunteer groups receive this prestigious award for the inspiring work they undertake each and every day to support people and causes in their communities. “Congratulations to all of this year’s awardees.”

Welsh Secretary, Jo Stevens said:

“Voluntary organisations are the backbone of local communities. It’s fantastic to see the hard work of so many across Wales being recognised with a King’s Award. “We have a strong tradition of community service in Wales and I’d like to thank all those who volunteer and give back to their communities. Their efforts mean that the lives of so many people are enriched.”

KAVS Chair, Sir Martyn Lewis CBE said:

“The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the top award for groups of volunteers who beaver away at a grassroots level to transform vital aspects of life in their local community. “Since its establishment, the awards have shown the people of the UK’s four countries at their very best, coming together from all sections of society to touch virtually every area of need. They also reflect the growing and key role which volunteers are playing in a time of rapid change. “Whether driven by a neighbourly passion to help others or to achieve that well recognised ‘high’ of personal satisfaction, volunteering taps into a rich spirit of generosity and kindness. The 2024 awards prove that this spirit remains as strong as ever.”

This year’s awards celebrate a wide range of community service groups; from charities providing safety education to children, local community arts centres, and volunteer-run community radio stations, to groups championing inclusion in sports for women, girls and those with disabilities, and enterprises providing innovative healthcare.

Recipients from Wales include:

Popham Kidney Support – a charity working across Wales to support those with kidney disease and their families and carers to lead better lives by improving the financial, physical and emotional wellbeing of beneficiaries as well as their knowledge and education of the disease. The charity was awarded for its distinctive approach to supporting people with kidney disease of all ages.

– a charity working across Wales to support those with kidney disease and their families and carers to lead better lives by improving the financial, physical and emotional wellbeing of beneficiaries as well as their knowledge and education of the disease. The charity was awarded for its distinctive approach to supporting people with kidney disease of all ages. Friends Of Oystermouth Castle – a charity group in Swansea providing a vibrant historic community environment for education on Welsh heritage and history. Since 1989, volunteers have dedicated their time to preserving the 12th Century Oystermouth Castle, preserving Welsh heritage and welcoming 1,500 visitors annually to boost the local economy.

– a charity group in Swansea providing a vibrant historic community environment for education on Welsh heritage and history. Since 1989, volunteers have dedicated their time to preserving the 12th Century Oystermouth Castle, preserving Welsh heritage and welcoming 1,500 visitors annually to boost the local economy. My Green Valley – a community organisation in Swansea Valley engaging local schools, groups and individuals to help keep Swansea Valley clean and green for all. The group was awarded for inspiring a sense of responsibility, pride and local identity in their area while addressing aesthetic and environmental concerns in the Swansea Valley, following the closure of its mines and railway.

– a community organisation in Swansea Valley engaging local schools, groups and individuals to help keep Swansea Valley clean and green for all. The group was awarded for inspiring a sense of responsibility, pride and local identity in their area while addressing aesthetic and environmental concerns in the Swansea Valley, following the closure of its mines and railway. National Coastwatch Institution (Nells Point) – a group in Barry providing a year-round coast watch service to ensure the safety of water and coastal users at the second-highest tidal range in the world, Nells Point. The group also provides education on water safety in deprived areas of their community.

– a group in Barry providing a year-round coast watch service to ensure the safety of water and coastal users at the second-highest tidal range in the world, Nells Point. The group also provides education on water safety in deprived areas of their community. Neath Port Talbot Stroke Group – an organisation in Neath Port Talbot rebuilding the lives and mental wellbeing of stroke survivors, their loved ones and carers. The group was awarded for its work supporting stroke recovery, and providing laughter and friendship to those feeling isolated to show a pathway for life after a stroke.

Applications for The King’s Awards for Voluntary Service are assessed each year at a local level by local Lieutenancies before consideration of recommended groups by a committee of National Assessors. Focus is placed on identifying groups that: make a tangible impact to their local community, are steered by volunteers rather than paid staff, and have the highest standards in everything they do.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 awards on The King’s Award for Voluntary Service website, with applications closing on 1 December 2024.