Welsh Training Provider Expands with New Facility in Cwmbran

Specialist Wales-wide training provider, Itec, has opened its 12th permanent base in Wales with a new dedicated training facility in Cwmbran to support unemployed 16-18-year-olds in the area.

The new centre, located in the bus station on Gwent Square, is over 3,500 square foot and will provide support for up to 100 learners from Cwmbran and the surrounding areas who may otherwise be at risk of becoming one of the thousands of teenagers across Wales not in employment, education or training.

Learners at the Cwmbran centre will be able to gain new skills, earn qualifications, and explore employment opportunities in customer service, beauty, hairdressing and barbering, health and social care, motor vehicles, hospitality, business, and IT. The centre also offers one-on-one support to learners who may be struggling with their mental health through counselling and regular wellbeing workshops.

Itec has provided life-changing support to young people for 40 years and aims to get thousands of teenagers employed through the Welsh Government’s £200m Job Growth Wales+ programme in the next five years.

Billy Pearce, Itec Area Manager for Cwmbran said:

“The opening of our new Cwmbran centre has given us the opportunity to better support young people with their career goals and personal wellbeing. The new space has allowed us to accommodate more learners with new breakout areas, larger classrooms, and space for individual support sessions. “A young person might need help figuring out their next steps or have a specific career in mind, we work with them to build a tailored support plan around their goals. This might be helping them get into a placement, exploring local employment opportunities, or getting them to start thinking about career options. “Our Wellness Wednesday sessions have been well received by the learners. We know with tailored support and regular wellbeing workshops that we can continue to place focus on their mental health and help young people reach their full potential.”

Jobs Growth Wales+ gives 16-18 year olds living in Wales, the skills, qualifications and experience they need to begin their career, with individual support to get young people into higher learning, apprenticeships, or employment.

Julie Dyer, Head of Operations at Itec, said:

“Our new Cwmbran centre is the start of what will be a life changing development for young people in the area – creating real opportunities for their future. “We’ve been really impressed by the response from local businesses with employers from across the area already actively engaged with the centre, showing the demand for young people to fill vacancies and train with local companies – it is an exciting time for Cwmbran.”

Itec employs 180 people across 12 offices in Cardiff, Newport, Cwmbran, Blackwood, Pontypridd, Bridgend, Monmouth, Abergavenny, Barry, Aberdare, Brynmawr and Neath.