Welsh Training Provider Appoints New Head of Quality

Specialist Wales-wide training provider, Itec, has appointed a new Head of Quality at its Cardiff head office.

Vicky Galloni steps into the new role bringing over 20 years of experience in the skills sector, developing and managing programmes across areas such as project and programme management, management and leadership and L&D.

As Head of Quality at Itec, Vicky will look to enhance the experience for Itec’s learners and better equip them with the skills to reach their full potential. Part of this will see her focus on the transformation growth of Itec’s Apprenticeship programme to develop a comprehensive year-long quality cycle focused on the learner experience.

Vicky’s previous role as Curriculum Manager saw her deliver consistently high-quality outcomes for learners through industry-relevant and empowering learning content. In this role, she gained extensive experience in developing innovative curriculums and leveraging digital tools and platforms which she looks forward to applying in her new role.

Vicky said:

“In this role, I believe I can have a significant impact by driving innovation through a learner-focused approach to education at Itec. My aim is to enhance the learning experience for Itec’s learners and equip them with the skills needed for success in the digital age. “Itec’s investment in learner-focused curriculums aligns perfectly with my own passion and expertise in further education and work-based learning. I look forward to working with the team develop a comprehensive, quality cycle that ensures our learners have an exceptional experience throughout their journey. “It’s exciting to be part of a 100% employee owned trust. It feels empowering to know that I have a personal stake in the business, which will undoubtedly feed into the work that I will deliver for Itec’s learners. It’s very empowering.”

Ceri Murphy, Managing Director at Itec, said:

“We are thrilled to have Vicky join us at such an exciting time for the business. She will undoubtedly have an impact contributing to the development of innovative, digital, and learner-focused curriculums that will empower learners and prepare them for the future.”

Itec employs around 200 employees in 17 offices across England and Wales. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022.