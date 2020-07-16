Welsh Tourism Holiday Buy-to-Let Product Launched by YBS Commercial Mortagages

YBS Commercial Mortgages has announced a new Limited Company buy-to-let product targeted specifically at holiday letting properties in prime UK tourist locations to boost the post-lockdown economy.

Tourism in Wales directly supports about 120,000 jobs – almost 10% of Wales' workforce – and more than £3bn a year to the Welsh economy according to the Welsh Government.*

Since the recently announced stamp duty holiday, queries from investors wanting to buy holiday lets are reported to be up 25 per cent in some areas and with foreign trips under restrictions, signs for the staycation sector are optimistic.

Already an established niche Limited Company buy-to-let mortgage provider, the mutual lender has today (15 July 2020) launched the new holiday product focused on Wales as wells as the South Coast, South West, and the Lake District.

The new product offers a five-year fixed rate at 3.85% for loans up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV) with a maximum loan amount of £1million.

Allan Griffiths, YBS Commercial Mortgages Regional Director is leading on the delivery of the new product. He said: