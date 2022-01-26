Welsh Tech to Help Indian Manufacturers Boost Productivity

An award-winning digital technology designed in Wales will soon be helping manufacturers in India to save money and improve productivity.

POET Systems Ltd., based in Bridgend, has joined forces with Improd Technologies in Bengaluru to launch its cloud-based software system, POET, into the Indian market.

The news comes as the UK Government launches negotiations to secure an ambitious trade deal with India, which is one of the world’s biggest and fastest-growing economies.

POET has been designed to boost productivity in manufacturing by using production data to prioritise and drive improvements. It has already helped manufacturers in the UK, including food manufacturer Burton’s Biscuits.

The city of Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, is widely regarded as the ‘IT capital of India’, and is home to a wide range of heavy and light industries.

Improd will initially focus on four distinct manufacturing sectors – automotive, electronics, food processing, and healthcare.

It will deal with selling, installing and training people to use the POET platform, while ongoing tech support will be provided from the UK.

Laurence Wood, Director of POET Systems, said:

“India is an important and fast-growing market for UK businesses, which is why we are very excited to be launching our award-winning platform there. “India is a manufacturing giant, but its competitiveness is being hampered by low productivity. “We know POET can help the Indian manufacturing sector to reach its true potential.”

Chandan Singh, who runs Improd, said:

“In the age of digitisation, POET’s software platform has the potential to become the established digital productivity solution for India's manufacturing industry. “I am excited to share this revolutionary technology with my contacts in Bangalore and beyond.”

POET Systems is currently taking part in two programmes for fast-growing firms – Innovate UK’s EDGE Scaleup Programme and the Welsh Government’s Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme.