My Job in Tech: Lynn Davies, CEO, POET Systems

Business News Wales talks to Lynn Davies, CEO of POET Systems, about the challenges and rewards of his role.

POET Systems, based in Bridgend, has developed a bespoke cloud-based software system that is designed to improve performance, save time and reduce waste. The unique digital platform provides manufacturers with detailed data about their production processes, giving a complete view of operational performance in real time.

POET is the brainchild of Lynn and his business partner, Phil Roberts, both of whom are directors of business management consultancy Probe RTS, who have more than 50 years combined experience working with companies on operational excellence and productivity improvement.

Listen to Lynn below.