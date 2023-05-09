Welsh Tech Firm Vindico Signs Six-Figure Deal with Ice Arena Wales

South Wales based tech company Vindico has signed a six-figure, five-year deal with Ice Arena Wales – home of the Cardiff Devils – which will see the ice rink renamed as Vindico Arena.

In addition to the name change, the ice rink website and social media handles will all adopt the new Vindico Arena name.

Visitors, skaters, and ice hockey fans can also expect to see plenty of Vindico’s signature branding – from the ice to the screens to the staff uniforms to the lounges – at the arena from Summer 2023.

In addition to the visual changes at the arena, Vindico, who is already a sponsor and tech partner of the Cardiff Devils and the ice rink, will be enhancing its tech and digital offering. They will be taking over all internal tech and implementing cutting-edge digital changes to enhance both the staff and fan experience.

“This is more than just a business deal for us at Vindico. I’ve loved ice hockey since I first played the NHL game on the SEGA Mega Drive back in 1990,” said Jo Polson, Managing Director of Vindico. “I don’t measure Vindico’s progress in the same way that many business owners do. For me, it’s always been about how much we can support the Cardiff Devils and the arena. We’ve been a sponsor for five years, but we started small with a player sponsorship. By last year we were supplying Wi-Fi, tech and digital signage for the arena, match night sponsors of the Devils, as well as the official partner of the team’s school and community programme. “When Vindico exceeded 50% growth last year, I knew this could open an opportunity to do even more. When Todd [Kelman] mentioned that the arena deal was an option, I knew we couldn’t refuse. “We’re long-time ice hockey fans and Devils supporters, and we work with many brands in the sport and stadia space, so it was an organic steppingstone for Vindico as a brand. We know we’ll be able to add so much value to the ice rink – and the overall arena experience – and we’re looking forward to calling it home.”

Todd Kelman, Managing Director of the Cardiff Devils added:

