Net-Zero Homes and Businesses to Benefit from Hydrogen Storage Tanks Manufactured in Wales

Creo International has taken delivery of two 1,000 litre vertical hydrogen storage tanks manufactured by Ledwood Mechanical Engineering in Pembroke Dock for installation in zero-carbon properties.

Pressurised to 40 Bar, the storage tanks will hold 1,000 litres of hydrogen, equivalent to 3.2Kg of gaseous hydrogen for use with Creo’s Green Hydrogen System developed for residential, industrial and commercial properties. Plans are already underway to design a variety of different size tanks of varying pressures, up to a maximum of 55,000 litres, suitable for commercial use.

Having developed the first solar green hydrogen powered house in the UK, Creo is now working on two new test houses in Wales and Spain. Both will start construction later this year and will be built using Creoblocks ( a proprietary ICF system developed by Creo ) which will be zero-carbon, powered entirely by solar and green hydrogen and hence no gas or electricity bills.

Neil Jenkins, Director of Creo said:

“Green Hydrogen is a clean and flexible source of energy with zero emissions but, traditionally, it has been difficult to store because it has very low volumetric energy density. These unique, space saving vertical tanks offer the potential for domestic , industrial and commercial users to reduce carbon emissions and costs at a time when we are all conscious of rising energy prices. We look forward to continuing the working relationship with Ledwood and creating an extensive range of premium quality hydrogen storage tanks in Wales.”

Nick Revell, Managing Director of Ledwood said: