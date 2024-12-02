Welsh Tech Firm Selected to Represent the UK at the World Football Summit Asia 2024

Tech firm Vindico is one of 15 businesses chosen by the UK Sports Economy Trade Mission to attend the global event in a bid to enhance their export potential.

The award-winning firm is taking part in the global event – which takes place in Riadh from 1 – 4 December 2024 – following the success of its latest venue technology, SWAPP 3.0.

Vindico will join 14 other UK businesses who have been selected to promote and sell their British-made exports to the global football market as part of the 4-day event, which attracts world-renowned organisations from the sector.

Since launching in Summer 2024, SWAPP 3.0 builds on the success of Vindico’s original SWAPP platform – which has already been adopted by venues including Principality Stadium, The Arms Park, Sophia Gardens, Vindico Arena, and Parc Y Scarlets, and teams including Welsh Rugby Union, Cardiff Rugby, Glamorgan Cricket, and Gloucester Rugby.

12 months in the making, the new technology – developed wholly by Vindico’s in-house development teams based in Cardiff and Llanelli – focuses on enhanced safety, automation, and knowledge transfer for stadiums, venues, and sports teams, in line with new and upcoming government guidelines.

Following the success of the technology’s launch in the UK, the Welsh tech firm has now set its sights overseas – and is hoping to boost its selling potential as part of the cohort of businesses selected to represent Britain at the World Football Summit Asia 2024.

An initiative of the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade, the UK Sports Economy Trade Mission encourages UK businesses to unlock their exporting potential and sell to the world.

Vindico’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rhys Perkins, will represent the tech firm in Saudi Arabia. He said: