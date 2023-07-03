Welsh Tech Entrepreneur Launches Specialist Renewable Energy Business

Simon Powell, one of Wales’ foremost tech entrepreneurs, recently embarked on a new venture by launching InspireGreen, a specialty business dedicated to the installation of renewable energy devices.

With a rich background in the technology industry, Powell is embracing a new challenge, fusing his entrepreneurial skills with an emerging opportunity to transform how businesses and consumers source energy.

The company focuses on providing renewable green energy solutions to businesses and consumers across the UK, with a range of products, including solar panels, battery storage systems, electric vehicle charging for both individuals and fleets and heat pumps.

Speaking about the launch of Inspire Green, Simon Powell said,

“I am thrilled to launch this new venture and bring our sustainable energy solutions to businesses and individuals across the UK. With our extensive expertise and range of certified, trusted products we can help customers reduce their carbon footprint, save money on energy bills, ultimately contributing towards a more sustainable future.”

Simon Powell, who has over 20 years of experience as an investor and entrepreneur, has been involved in the creation, support, and expansion of numerous commercial ventures. The launch of InspireGreen represents the culmination of all his experiences, with a focus on providing sustainable energy solutions to meet the growing demand for renewable energy.

“I’m pleased to have a team that can offer expert advice and consultation at no cost, helping businesses identify the most cost-effective and efficient solution to meet their energy needs. InspireGreen will work with your company to design, install and maintain renewable energy systems that reduce energy costs and importantly help combat climate change.”

Inspire Green’s focus on renewable energy solutions is timely, as businesses increasingly look for sustainable energy options to reduce their impact on the environment. The company’s range of products and services, combined with its commitment to exceptional customer service, makes it well-positioned to meet this growing demand.

With a significant number of successful installations to date, InspireGreen are proving themselves in the renewables space and beginning to make a name in the industry.

Companies like BIPVco in Newport, an innovator in flexible solar panels, are also keen on working with InspireGreen and regard the company as one of their trusted and recommended installers in the UK.

As the demand for renewable energy solutions continues to grow, InspireGreen is well-positioned to help businesses and individuals transition to a more sustainable future.