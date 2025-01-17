Welsh Tearoom and Guesthouse to Reopen Following Revamp and Investment

A beloved tearoom and guest house will reopen this year following investment and improvements.

Penbont House in Elan Valley, Rhayader, closed last May as the business was no longer viable given trading conditions, a lack of resources and the challenging economic climate.

Following refurbishment of the interior and a wave of support from the community and visitors from across the UK, Elan Valley Trust is now seeking a tenant to take on the building.

The Trust’s Business Manager Jonathan Davies said they are targeting an operator with experience and ideas, to unlock the popular site’s “huge potential” in the heart of the Cambrian Mountains near the Garreg-Ddu and Penygarreg reservoirs.

“We closed the tearoom and guesthouse with heavy hearts, as the wider cost implications meant the business was no longer viable and the Trust itself was running it day to day and did not have the resources or expertise to manage the venue long-term,” he said. “We are in a position now to reopen, following repairs and maintenance, and are looking for a new operating model and someone with the passion and experience to realise its huge potential. “We are of course aware how popular the tearoom in particular was and how sad customers were when it closed, so we are pleased and hopeful of finding a way forward – we have listened to the feedback and are acting on it.”

Jonathan added:

“Reopening will support the local economy, so there will be a knock-on effect for mid-Wales while providing the many visitors to the area with a destination to either stay at or visit for food and drink.”

The site includes the much-loved tearoom and restaurant which can serve up to 80 people, a five-bedroomed guesthouse, kitchens, gardens overlooking the River Elan, and a two-bedroomed self-contained manager’s apartment.

The Valley itself is popular with walkers, cyclists and holidaymakers, more than 70 square miles of dams, reservoirs and rugged Welsh landscapes.