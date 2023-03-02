Welsh Sporting Legends Celebrated at the Annual Hall of Fame Event

Book your tickets now for the Welsh Sport Hall of Fame’s 32nd Annual Roll of Honour Dinner.

The Welsh Sport Hall of Fame is pleased to announce that tickets are now available for its 32nd Annual Roll of Honour Dinner. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place on Thursday 14th September 2023 at Cardiff City Football Stadium, and will celebrate the outstanding achievements of some of Wales’ sporting greats, with over 150 Welsh sporting legends inducted so far and many more to come.

The Roll of Honour Dinner is a highlight of the Welsh sporting calendar, bringing together some of the country’s most accomplished athletes and coaches to recognise and celebrate their achievements. This year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening, with the list of inductees growing longer as our sporting greats retire. Past inductees include household names such as Sir Gareth Edwards CBE, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE DL, Billy Boston MBE, Joe Calzaghe, and Jazz Carlin to name a few, this year is one not to be missed.

Professor Laura McAllister CBE FLSW, Chair of the WSHoF says:

“As Chair of the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame, I’m delighted we are launching the invitations to our 32nd Awards Dinner. Many legends of Welsh sport are already inducted and I’ve no doubt we will see more notable & exciting women and men additions this year. I really look forward to meeting you on the 14 September – all are very welcome.”

The event is supported and sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University and Loosemores Solicitors. The welsh translation service, Prysg, also supports the hall of Fame.

Cardiff Metropolitan University’s President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Cara Aitchison, said:

“Cardiff Metropolitan University is delighted to sponsor the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame dinner once again in 2023. Cardiff Met has long supported the hall of fame – not least in the number of former students who have been inducted – and we look forward to joining guests, as well as both new and existing members of the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame, at such a prestigious and highly respected event.”

Mark Loosemore, Senior Partner of Loosemores Solicitors said:

“We are delighted to be a sponsor of the dinner once again in 2023. The event is one of the highlights on the Welsh sporting calendar, celebrating some outstanding individual achievements across many different sports, and it seems to grow in stature each year.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase now via our Eventbrite page. As well as having a great dinner, guests can look forward to meeting and rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in Welsh sporting history, last year we even had an impromptu Q&A with former Wales Rugby coach Wayne Pivac.

We hope you can join us for this celebration of Welsh sporting legends, for more information about the event or Welsh Sport Hall of Fame, please visit our website https://welsh-sports-hall-of-fame.wales