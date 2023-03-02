March For Business Month to Kick Off this Week

The Council’s successful March For Business campaign kicks off this week, with the first event taking place on Thursday the 2nd of March. After achieving record attendance figures in previous years, the business month is back after a two-year break.

This year there are a number of exciting events taking place, which are hosted at locations across the county.

The events this year are a mixture of workshops, forums and networking events, including the popular Rhyl BID Business Awards. This year also sees the return of the Business Dinner which will be held at the Faenol Fawr, Bodelwyddan.

The events this year are hosted in partnership with both internal and external support providers including Rhyl BID, West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, Business Wales, Town Square, Superfast Business Wales, Denbighshire Tourism Forum.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation said:

“I am extremely excited to see this ever-popular campaign kicking off this week. “There are a number of brilliant events and workshops that will be going ahead this month, with opportunities for local businesses to gain access to expert advice.”

For more information, please go here