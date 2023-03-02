Entries Now Open for the 2023 RWAS Smallholding and Countryside Festival

The Smallholding & Countryside Festival returns to the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Mid Wales, this coming Spring.

Taking place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May 2023, the Festival is a celebration of rural life and country-living with smallholding pursuits at its heart. The weekend-long event is a showcase of the real diversity of the Welsh countryside and a fantastic day out for families, garden enthusiasts and anyone with an interest in the great outdoors.

With a full packed programme of livestock and equine competitions, displays, demonstrations, tradestands, live music and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Entries for livestock and equine competitions are now open and competitors can view the schedules and enter online at our website. Entries opened at 10.00am today (Wednesday 1st March 2023) and will close at 11.59pm on Monday 3rd April.

With over 600 livestock classes and special awards for sheep, pigs, goats and cattle, many of which are for traditional, rare and native breeds, there is an opportunity for everyone to get involved.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is delighted to announce the exciting news that this year’s Festival will host Rising Star qualifiers for the 2023 London International Horse Show. We are also launching brand new Home-Produced classes within the equine section with the support of the Welsh Pony & Cob Society (WPCS).

We are fortunate to host the Premier Open Dog Show during the Festival once again. Entries are now open for the 2024 Crufts Qualifier where rosettes, prize money and quality pet food are all up for grabs for the winning canines. Postal entries close Tuesday 11th April, and online entries close Tuesday 2nd May. Go to the FDS website to view the schedules and to enter.

All of the usual attractions and areas will once again be at the event for you to enjoy. The Smallholders Centre will continue to be the main port of call for those wanting to learn more about the smallholder’s way of life. The Smallholders Centre will be the ideal place to stock up on the essentials from the agricultural and smallholding themed tradestands – whether you need a new bucket or perhaps a piece of machinery, you’ll be sure to find what you need at The Smallholders Centre.

Explore the Country Life Area, featuring the Premier Open Dog Show (Crufts 2024 Qualifier), Panic Family Circus, Pentre Pop Up Farm, The Woodville Medieval Re-enactment Group, Donkey Encounter, forestry competitions, sporting and countryside activities, all accompanied by live music from the bandstand.

The Display Ring will be jam-packed with displays for your entertainment, including Show Jumping and Working Hunter competitions, The Steve Colley Motorbike Stunt Show, Little Nippers Terrier Dog Racing, The Welsh Festival of Land Rovers, and the M.A.D Team Mountain Bike Aerial Display.

The Meirionnydd Shearing Centre will once again become the Wool Zone, an area to promote the versatility and fantastic creations which can be made out of wool. To include wool handling and blade shearing competitions, demonstrations from the Gwent Guild of Spinners and Weavers, a vintage shearing display, and wool related tradestands. Wool handling and blade shearing competitions entries are due to open in late March so watch this space for updates!

It wouldn’t be a Royal Welsh event without showcasing the best food and drink produce that Wales has to offer! Sample the delicious goods in the renowned Food Hall or grab a tasty bite at one of our many food stalls in the Street Food Area.

For those of you across the border, we’re just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The Royal Welsh Showground is easily accessible from all routes and is located where the A470 and A483 cross at Builth Wells.

Tickets for the Smallholding and Countryside Festival are available online. Early bird online tickets are £18 for adults, £5 for children or you can purchase a family ticket. Discounted tickets are available for RWAS members. Visit rwas.wales / cafc.cymru for more information about the Festival or to buy tickets.