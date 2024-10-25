Welsh Secretary Sees Plans for a New Clean Energy Hub to Boost Jobs and Deliver Economic Growth

The Secretary of State for Wales has visited two major employers in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens was given a tour of the Port of Barry and heard about Associated British Ports (ABP) and px Group’s plan for a Clean Growth Hub which aims to establish a cutting-edge facility where businesses can attract direct investment and create jobs.

The plan aims to transform a large area of the operational port into an area of green, high-growth infrastructure investment. It is designed to attract companies involved in innovative industries such as battery materials, rare earth metal processing and green energy manufacturing.

Earlier the same day the Welsh Secretary also visited Dow, a material sciences company, based on Cardiff Road, Barry. The site manufactures silicones for use in automotive, aerospace, energy infrastructure, construction and other industries across the UK and Europe. It employs more than 600 people with the majority living in the Vale of Glamorgan, as well as partnering with hundreds of suppliers – many based in and around Barry and South Wales.

The Welsh Secretary heard about how Dow contributes to the growth of the regional economy and about the company’s plans for the future.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:

“My number one mission is to deliver investment and jobs to Wales so it was fantastic to hear about the Port of Barry’s exciting plans for the Clean Energy Hub which will attract business and investors while helping achieve our mission of making Britain a clean energy superpower. “We want to work in partnership with business to drive growth, opportunity and prosperity, so it was also great to spend time at Dow and see the work that they do to realise these ambitions in South Wales.”

Ralph Windeatt, ABP Group Head of Business Development, said:

“I was delighted to welcome the Secretary of State for Wales to our Port of Barry to discuss our plans for a Clean Growth Hub. “Associated British Ports’ five ports in South Wales are already becoming hubs at the heart of the green energy transition. With our partners px Group, we want to transform the Port of Barry to expand low-carbon, high-growth infrastructure investment. These plans will build on the low-carbon infrastructure we already have in place, including solar and wind power and green hydrogen production with our partners at EDF Hynamics and ESB International. “Our plans for a Clean Growth Hub will create jobs, mobilise inward investment and boost local prosperity and opportunity.”

Andrew Laney, Senior Site Manufacturing Director at Dow, Barry said: