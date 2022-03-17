Welsh Seafood Celebrated at London Lunch

Welsh produce took centre stage at a London lunch celebrating seafood excellence with the dishes created by top chefs.

Held at renowned London boutique hotel, L’Oscar, the celebration lunch was attended by a host of distinguished award-winning chefs, food writers, and representatives from prestigious restaurants, including The Dorchester Hotel, Chotto Matte, and One Aldwych.

Guests enjoyed a specially created menu* of Welsh seafood, dining on exquisite dishes featuring Welsh crab, lobster, mussels, and scallops.

The exclusive event – which also celebrated St David’s Day – was instigated by the Wales Seafood Cluster. The Cywain-led project encourages collaborative working among companies and individuals in the seafood industry.

Co-ordinated by the Chef’s Forum, the lunch was jointly hosted by the Wales Drinks Cluster, and the dishes were perfectly paired with beverages from the Cluster members.

Assisting the chefs were catering and hospitality students from West London College, Central Bedfordshire College, Pembrokeshire College and Coleg Gwent, who have participated in Welsh Seafood Chef’s Academy sessions with the Welsh Seafood Cluster.

To accompany the array of produce on display was a directory – specially published for the event – of Welsh seafood businesses that currently offer a delivery and distribution service to retailers, wholesalers, restaurants and individual customers anywhere in the UK

North Wales Seafood Cluster Manager, Nia Griffith, said,

“The lunch aimed to bring Welsh seafood to the attention of potential restaurant customers in the London area, and demonstrate its flavour, quality, and versatility. We wanted to show them how sustainable Welsh seafood can enhance their menus and bring another dimension to their customer offering.”

Richard Davies, executive chef of Calcot Manor, who was in charge of the lobster ravioli, said,

“Cooking with this level of quality makes my job easy, and the Welsh lobster ravioli were stunning.”

It was an opportunity for Welsh fishers to meet with prospective customers and discuss the attributes of Welsh seafood.

Nerys Edwards of Pembrokeshire wholesaler, Syren Shellfish, said,