Welsh Rum Firm Celebrates National Partnership with Supermarket Giant

Welsh pirate-inspired rum maker Barti Rum has launched two new products into Tesco stores nationwide.

The firm’s spiced rum and Cream Liqueur drink are the first Barti Rum products to appear in mainstream supermarkets.

Both will be packaged in a sustainable model, being made from 50% recycled glass with the label being made from fully biodegradable cane sugar byproducts.

Managing Director, Fran Barnikel said:

“We understand the importance of history and tradition and we instil this into every bottle we brew. “Our rum is the perfect marriage between Caribbean distilling and Welsh flavour. “With this new spiced rum, we are able to bring the Pembrokeshire flavour to every corner of the country and we can’t thank Tesco enough for being a part of this.”

The Barti bottle label displays a traditional Welsh ship on top of waves, alluding to the historic past of the name ‘Barti.’

The cream liqueur is Barti’s most awarded beverage having won seven awards at the World Drinks Awards some of which being “Best in Country”, “Best New Launch” and “Best Bottle Design”.

The Barti name goes back to the 17th century when a young man named John ‘Barti Ddu’ Roberts from the small village of Casnewydd Bach, Pembrokeshire, took to the seas with the hopes of making a name for himself in the British Royal Navy.

Where John searched for fame, he in fact found infamy when he was captured by pirates and forced to become a part of the crew.

The Barti beverage listings are the latest milestones from owner and creator of Barti Rum drinks, Jonathan Williams.

Since leaving his day job 14 years ago, Jonathan has created various business using his home county of Pembrokeshire as influence and inspiration.

He created and has run the successful café Mor at Pembrokeshire at Freshwater West for the past 14 years along with the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company for 12. Here he won gold at the British Street Awards and has catered at major events such as the Olympic Village and Glastonbury.

Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards said: