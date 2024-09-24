Welsh Revenue Authority Raises Almost £300m in Tax Revenue

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2023 to 2024, reporting almost £300 million raised in tax revenue for Wales.

The WRA is responsible for managing Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) on behalf of the Welsh Government. The revenue raised supports public services, like the NHS and schools, in communities across Wales.

Chief Executive and Accounting Officer for the WRA Dyfed Alsop said the authority was also pleased to have started work to explore a visitor levy service for Wales.

He said:

“This is something that I look forward to working further on with our people, stakeholders, and partners, as we build digital capability internally to deliver a new digital service for Wales.”

The report is focused on the tax authority’s sixth year of operations. Highlights include:

Almost 99% of tax returns were filed on time by taxpayers and representatives – an above target figure

Nearly 98% of transactions were filed correctly first time

Over £2.3 million of LTT was either protected or recovered as additional revenue

Proactive use of data analysis, intelligence sharing, and enquiries helped the WRA collect more LDT

Last year, amongst 100 plus organisations, the WRA scored second for overall employee engagement (Civil Service People Survey 2023)

The WRA has developed ‘Our Approach, a Welsh way of doing tax’, which it says aims to help people pay the right tax, first time. This proactive way of managing tax involves actively engaging with and supporting taxpayers, as well as representatives, to file tax.

Dyfed Alsop, Chief Executive and Accounting Officer for the WRA, said:

“Reporting on our sixth year of operations, it’s positive to see how the vast majority of people have continued to get tax right. This is a positive sign that our way of engaging and supporting people to file the right tax, first time, is continuing to be effective. “We’ve also evolved the way we manage tax at risk, as detailed in the report. We’ve either protected or recovered further tax by intervening after tax is filed or paid incorrectly. Our priority remains, however, on helping people to file correctly in the first place, so we manage taxes efficiently.”

Ruth Glazzard, Chair of the WRA, said: