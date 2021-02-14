Welsh Rail Franchise now in Public Ownership

Transport for Wales is now operating the Wales and Borders rail services under a subsidiary, ‘Transport for Wales Rail LTD’.

The move, which was announced in October 2020, comes in the face of a significant reduction in passenger numbers. It is intended to provide for longer term financial stability, necessary to secure plans for infrastructure improvements and deliver future improvements for passengers.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales said:

Our rail service is a critical asset and one we must protect. Since the pandemic began we’ve provided significant financial support to keep trains running. The need for greater public control is a reflection of the ongoing pressures of coronavirus and the challenges being faced across the rail industry as passenger demand remains low. We remain determined to deliver key commitments made at the start of the journey with Transport for Wales, including the creation of Metro systems and the delivery of brand new rolling stock. Bringing the rail franchise into public control will help secure this better future for passengers. It is a public transport asset, in public ownership, for the public good.

Lee Waters, Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport, said:

The railway is an integral part of Wales’ transport network and we want it to be of even more importance in the future. Tackling the climate emergency means we need to make it easier for people to step out of their cars and walk, cycle and use public transport instead. Transport for Wales will be working across all of these areas as part of our efforts to create an integrated, more convenient transport system. The action we have taken to bring the franchise into public ownership will help make this ambition a reality for passengers.

James Price, Chief Executive of Transport for Wales said: