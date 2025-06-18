Welsh National Theatre Sets Up Home in Swansea

The Welsh National Theatre has set up its first headquarters in Swansea.

Founded by Michael Sheen earlier this year, the company’s headquarters will be in the city’s civic centre.

Its first production, Our Town, debuts at Swansea Grand Theatre between 16 and 31 January 2026. The play, which later tours Wales before closing at co-production partner the Rose Theatre in Kingston-upon-Thames, is directed by Swansea-born Francesca Goodridge with Swansea native Russell T Davies as creative associate.

Michael Sheen, artistic director of Welsh National Theatre, said:

“My theatrical journey began on the stage in Swansea as a member of the West Glamorgan Youth Theatre, so it feels fitting to come full circle to base Welsh National Theatre in the city. Swansea is a place of creativity, resilience and inspiration and I’m excited by the possibilities this presents not just for artists, but for the people of Wales. “This isn’t about just an office space, but a cultural hub which welcomes creatives in, and we’re working on plans to make the space come alive with actors, directors, producers and writers before the work meets audiences. In just seven months, a Swansea audience will be the first anywhere in the world to see a Welsh National Theatre production live; the countdown is truly on.”

Sharon Gilburd, founding chief executive of Welsh National Theatre, added:

“We see Swansea as an integral part of our future. There’s genuine heartfelt passion and commitment from the Swansea Council team to work with us so we can all help to create a thriving and innovative cultural scene — both for today and for generations to come.”

After taking to the stage in Swansea in Our Town, Sheen will play Owain Glyndŵr in Gary Owen’s epic new play, Owain & Henry, in a Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production in November 2026.

The decision by Welsh National Theatre to set up in the city has been welcomed by Council Leader Rob Stewart, who said:

“This is a proud moment for Swansea. Having Welsh National Theatre based here shows how far we’ve come as a creative city. The creation of Welsh National Theatre marks a bold step in raising the profile of Welsh storytelling on a global stage — and by choosing Swansea as its home, it strengthens the city’s role as a hub for national and international creative talent. “This brings real opportunities for those working across the performance sector — from actors to musicians, artists and writers to designers, producers and technicians — to be part of something world-class, creating new intellectual property, rooted in Swansea and rooted in Wales. Wales deserves an English language national theatre company — and we’re thrilled that, through the vision of its artistic director Michael Sheen, Welsh National Theatre has chosen Swansea as its home. The impact of hosting world-class theatre in Swansea will be transformative. It has the potential to stimulate a new generation of local talent and inspire even more visitors to come to our city.”

The announcement follows months of collaboration between Welsh National Theatre and Swansea Council to shape this partnership.

Elliott King, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Human Rights and Equalities, said the theatre’s decision reflects years of investment and collaboration that has unveiled key initiatives, such as the Creative Swansea network for professionals and businesses in the creative and cultural industries, and Grand Ambition, which creates theatre with and for local communities.

He said: