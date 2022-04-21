Welsh Medtech Firm Opens Singapore Regional Hub

Creo Medical Group, a Chepstow-based medical device company focused on the emerging field of surgical endoscopy, has announced that it has officially opened its regional hub in Singapore.

The commercial hub further strengthens Creo’s footprint with the first-class facility providing a multi-functional centre for the commercial roll-out of Creo's products across the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region.

The facility will provide a base for Creo’s staff working across the region and includes a training centre, demonstration room, service centre and conference room.

The regional commercial hub also forms a key part of Creo’s international strategy – providing a direct sales and marketing presence across APAC and will be central to the management of Creo’s distribution partners in the APAC region. During the COVID-19 pandemic Creo has carefully selected and engaged with a number of distribution partners in the region including in South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka and Australia. The hub will support these partners as they start to satisfy the backlog of demand in their markets as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, this carefully designed hub aims to accelerate ongoing technology and product development, with local innovation centres and universities already expressing interest in collaborating and partnering. The site also allows the Company to better target and engage with potential users across the region and more broadly showcase Creo’s core technology and products to new markets.

A number of prominent KOLs were invited to attend the opening and meet the Creo team to discuss the benefits of Creo’s innovative range of advanced energy devices. One such KOL, Clinical Assistant Professor Damien Tan, Director, Endoscopy Centre, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore.

He said,

Creo’s opening brings the latest cutting-edge technology in endoscopy to Singapore and the region. We are proud and excited to be able to work with this new and exciting technology.

Craig Gulliford, Chief Executive Officer of Creo, said: