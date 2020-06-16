Welsh Local Authorities Have 9% More Key Workers Than the Rest of the UK

Welsh Local Authorities Have 9% More Key Workers Than the Rest of the UK

The Isle of Anglesey takes top position with 43.3% of workers holding a key worker role – this is 24.8% above the Welsh average and 32% above the UK average

Blaenau Gwent and Ceredigion local authorities take second and third position with 42.5% and 41.5% of workers holding a key worker role, respectively

A study by co.uk found that Google searches for key worker job roles rose by 67% during the UK’s lockdown period

Delivery drivers (+475%), Postal workers (+371%) and Care workers (+144%) had the biggest increase in searches.

ONS annual population data has revealed the number of key workers within local authority areas around the UK as a percentage of the population.

The personal finance experts at money.co.uk have today released the 2020 Key Worker Nation Report which analyses the last 90 days of Google Search data for 24 key worker roles.

Here’s how each Welsh Local Authority stacked up:

Key workers in the Health and social care category top the list with 12.2% of the population holding this type of essential role. Education and Childcare took second position with 6.8% of the population working in one of these essential job roles. In third place is Food and necessary goods with 5.3% of the population holding a key worker role within the foods and goods industry.

Compared to the UK average, Wales has 38% more people working in National and Local Government jobs, 20% more working in food and necessary goods and 20% in health and social Care but only 6% more working in key public services. Job roles within utilities and communication in Wales are -22% below the UK average.

Commenting on the results of the study Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk, said:

“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, key workers across the UK have been doing their bit to ensure the country is kept healthy, well stocked and safe. “Our research clearly shows that their heroic efforts have inspired the nation to consider jobs in helping others and doing their bit to make a difference. In these troubled times, it’s wonderful to see such a positive response to the hard work being put in by the essential workforce.”

