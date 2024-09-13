Welsh Law Awards – Final Call For Applications

The Welsh Law Awards are making a final call for applications.

The Welsh Law Awards is set to recognise the outstanding achievements of the legal community, at a black-tie gala dinner on Thursday 17th October 2024 at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff. Sara Edwards is set to be the host.

The categories for the 2024 Welsh Law Awards are:

Commercial Law Services of the Year

Employment Law Services of the Year

Family Law Services of the Year

Personal Injury Law Services of the Year

Residential Conveyancing Law Services of the Year

Solicitor of the Year (1-4 Years)

Solicitor of the Year (+5 Years)

Paralegal of the Year

Legal PA of the Year

Private Client Law Services of the Year

Welsh Law Awards – Champion 2024 (Drawn from the winners of the categories above)

The 2024 Welsh Law Awards are sponsored by the Flotek Group, Swansea Building Society Conveyancing Data Services, TSR Legal Recruitment, and One Stop Searches. Dreams & Wishes is the nominated charity of the awards.

Wesley Skene, Founder of the Welsh Law Awards, said:

“The Welsh Law Awards is incredibly proud to highlight the achievements of the fantastic laws firms that are defending and shaping our lives in Wales. We are calling on all law firms who believe their practice deserves to be recognised for their achievements, to apply now.”

The closing date for applications is Friday 20th September 2024, with nominations announced on Monday 23rd September 2024. Full details of the awards and a downloadable application pack can be found at www.welshlawawards.co.uk