Welsh Lamb Trends, Market Requirements and Campaign Work Discussed by HCC’s Experts

The latest red meat market intelligence data, required market specifications and the current PGI Welsh Lamb campaign were recently discussed by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) experts’ in their field – Glesni Philips, Philippa Gill, and James Ruggeri.

Those who joined the webinar heard from HCC’s Intelligence, Analysis and Business Insight Executive, Glesni Phillips, who outlined the trends currently seen in the lamb market. Philippa Gill, HCC’s Campaigns Executive, discussed the current Welsh Lamb campaign, which was launched at the Royal Welsh Show in July, and James Ruggeri, HCC’s Industry Development Executive, highlighted what’s needed for meeting market requirements.

Glesni provided an insightful update delving into the latest trends shaping the lamb market, and explored the current state of lamb throughput, how production levels are fluctuating and what this means for supply. In addition, Glesni took a closer look at trade volumes, analysing both domestic and export markets, and discussed what these trends could signal for the future of Welsh lamb in the global market.

Speaking after the webinar, Glesni said:

“With consumer preferences evolving, understanding shifts in demand at retail is more important than ever. Global market dynamics are also a key focus we looked at and I hope this has provided levy payers with a broader perspective on where Welsh Lamb fits into the international scene. “As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape, understanding lamb throughput levels, trade volumes, and consumer demand at retail is crucial for making informed decisions that impact your farm's profitability. This session was about providing the knowledge needed to adapt and thrive in a competitive market. For farmers across Wales, staying informed on these trends is vital for planning, strategy, and making better-informed decisions for your farming operations.”

Philippa Gill discussed the PGI Welsh Lamb promotions which are currently featuring across ITV, Sky and S4C television channels and outlined other outlets for this year’s campaign including, out of home advertising, print advertisements in Taste Blas magazine and digital advertising across social media platforms. The campaign, she explained, also targets shoppers in Wales and south east England and focusses on areas where Welsh Lamb is available in the vicinity to shoppers.

She said:

“It was great to be able to talk through the work we do at HCC and the campaign activity that is supporting our premium product. To be able to show the strategy that goes on behind the scene to ensure that we are targeting the correct audience and then utilising the right tactics to ensure a long- and short-term marketing strategy performs for our levy payers.”

James Ruggeri discussed how farmers across Wales can best meet market requirements to achieve the best returns and improve meat quality for the consumer. He further discussed the current cost of production figures for sheep producers and highlighted industry development opportunities through the Live to Dead training courses with HCC.

He said: