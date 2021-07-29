Welsh Lamb Stars at London Sustainable Food Festival

Popular Welsh barbecue guru Chris Roberts has joined a top team of chefs at a food festival designed to promote sustainable methods of farming and food production.

With the support of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), Caernarfon’s Chris will bring his unique brand of PGI Welsh Lamb cuisine to the five-day ‘Fix Food, Fix the Planet’ event at Silas Yard, East London. The festival is the brainchild of ‘Wildfarmed’, an organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable integrated farming in place of monoculture.

Chris Roberts’s presence at the London event will help promote ‘Lamb Day’ on August 1, the annual celebration of the height of Welsh Lamb’s seasonal availability. It will also highlight the non-intensive farming methods practiced in Wales.

HCC Market Development Manager Rhys Llywelyn said,