Welsh Lamb Stars at London Sustainable Food Festival

Popular Welsh barbecue guru Chris Roberts has joined a top team of chefs at a food festival designed to promote sustainable methods of farming and food production.
With the support of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), Caernarfon’s Chris will bring his unique brand of PGI Welsh Lamb cuisine to the five-day ‘Fix Food, Fix the Planet’ event at Silas Yard, East London. The festival is the brainchild of ‘Wildfarmed’, an organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable integrated farming in place of monoculture.
Chris Roberts’s presence at the London event will help promote ‘Lamb Day’ on August 1, the annual celebration of the height of Welsh Lamb’s seasonal availability. It will also highlight the non-intensive farming methods practiced in Wales.
HCC Market Development Manager Rhys Llywelyn said,
“Chris Roberts has established a great reputation for his innovative and flavour-packed barbecue cookery. He’s a great ambassador for the produce of his native Gwynedd, and we’ve been delighted to work with him several times to promote Welsh Lamb in food festivals right across the UK.
“We’re delighted that he’s been invited to showcase the best of responsibly-farmed Welsh red meat in the Fix Food, Fix the Planet event in London,” added Rhys, “As we celebrate Lamb Day on August 1, the message that Welsh Lamb is seasonal and sustainable is key in developing consumers’ understanding of why they should choose to buy it.”