Welsh Industry Team Seek Red Meat Export Boost at Top Global Marketplace

Welsh red meat export experts will meet up with leading global food and drink companies as they seek to boost international sales from Wales at autumn’s must-attend industry event, Anuga 2023, in Cologne this week.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC)’s industry-led specialist team will be aiming to help add to year-on-year export growth by linking up with prospective premium meat buyers from key locations across the world at the top trade show.

“Anuga is an essential part of our overseas sales drive,” said HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections Laura Pickup. “We have a hectic timetable of meetings where, with representatives from the processing sector, we’ll be telling and retelling PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef’s taste and sustainability narrative to prospective and existing international customers.”

Anuga 2023 is larger than ever before with 300,000 square metres of hall space containing ten trade shows under one huge exhibition. More than 7,800 exhibitors from 118 countries are taking part in the event, which runs from 7 to 11 October.