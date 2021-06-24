Welsh Hydraulics Firm to Support Sustainability Within the UK

Newport-based Turner Hydraulic Group has announced a strategic Fluid Engineering partnership with Oxford-based HYDAC Technology Ltd to focus on sustainable solutions.

HYDAC is a global firm that specialises in the manufacture and distribution of components and systems, as well as services related to hydraulics and fluid technologies. The HYDAC Fluid Engineering concept is designed for end-users to optimise and/or enhance the availability of machines and fluid technology plants and systems to lower their operating costs.

The HYDAC Fluid Engineering concept focuses on optimisation through:

Energy Efficiency

System Availability

Process Reliability

Conservation of Resources

The partnership will initially focus on two main streams:

Co-creating with HYDAC to develop future innovations with the aim of reducing waste, optimising consumption, and reducing CO2 output.

Turner Hydraulics becoming the first HYDAC partner to trial, test and implement co-created innovations.

Turner Hydraulics will be the first in the UK to trial these latest technologies and measure the impact on the industry with regards to sustainability KPIs such as: CO2 output, litres of fluid saved, and reduction in consumable usage.

Ian Turner, Managing Director of Turner Hydraulic Group said:

“In an era of rising demand, sustainability is one of the critical challenges to the future of our industry and a key strategic priority for Turners. We are delighted to partner with HYDAC who are renowned worldwide. “This is a really important partnership that can generate long-term benefits at a global scale. It reflects the key pillars of our business transformation: we want to lead the way in making the industry aware of the possibilities available in terms of reducing wastage. The partnership with HYDAC will assist in creating a community around changing the industry, delivered by Turners. “We look forward to helping HYDAC in its ongoing efforts to shape the future of the hydraulics industry and inspire like-minded businesses around the UK.”

Steffan Grieve, HYDAC Service Division Manager said: