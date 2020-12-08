Welsh Housebuilder Unveils Major Rebrand

Castle Green Homes has been revealed as the new name for regional homebuilder Macbryde Homes. The rebrand forms part of its plans for major growth.

The changes follow the multi-million-pound buy-out of Macbryde Homes in September this year, led by its Managing Director Gwyn Jones and backed by Bridgemere, which is owned by Redrow founder and former chairman Steve Morgan CBE.

Castle Green, which will complete over 200 homes this year, is planning to quadruple the size of the business over the next five years with the strong financial backing of Bridgemere.

The new identity is designed both to capture the company’s strong 35-year history and signal its commitment to deliver homes fit for the future in line with the Government’s Green Revolution pledge.

Castle Green is currently delivering homes across 10 developments and expects to contract on five new sites before the end of December, extending its geographical footprint into new areas.

Jones comments: