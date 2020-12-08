Demand for Caravan and Lodge Parks Remain Firm

International real estate advisor Savills has completed the sale of two north Wales holiday parks in November as investor appetite for caravan and lodge parks remain firm.

Holiday Parks in north Wales are diverse and the two parks in question could not be more different. Savills has completed the sale of Berth Ddu Caravan Park in Conwy, on the edge of Snowdonia National Park which had a guide price of £325,000 and Oakwood Valley Lodges which had a guide price of offers in excess of £2 million. Savills were acting on behalf of separate private owners

Berth Ddu Caravan Park sits in approximately 4.6 acres (1.86 ha) and provides accommodation for 16 static holiday caravans and one park home and comes with planning permission for a further five static caravans. The park is well situated on the outskirts of the market town of Llanwrst on the eastern banks of the River Conwy.

Conversely Oakwood Valley Lodges is a luxury lodge park set in approximately 74.35 acres (30.09 ha) of parkland with long reaching views extending along the Banwy Valley. The park has been attractively landscaped and benefits from a fishing pool and sculptures placed around the property. The lodge park is developed for 49 twin lodges and 15 single lodges.

Richard Prestwich, director in the leisure & trade team at Savills Chester, says:

” With concerns over international travel persisting, more people are enjoying a UK park holiday this year, with one national operator reporting a 66% increase in 2021 bookings illustrating the increased demand. The holiday park industry is currently under the spotlight from existing operators and new investors and I could not think of a better place for them to invest than rural north Wales with its many attractions and picturesque scenery.”

The sale of Oakwood Valley Lodges was completed with support from the commercial property team at Blacks Solicitors.