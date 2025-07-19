Welsh Greentech Firm Responds to Ecuador Water Crisis

Welsh greentech company Hydro industries has been commissioned to provide emergency humanitarian relief after devastating mudslides destroyed drinking water supplies in Ecuador.

400,000 residents of the capital city, Quito, have been hit by the worst water shortage for 25 years after a mudslide damaged the main pipeline supplying southern parts of the city. Water is being shipped in with tankers from other cities.

Authorities there have now commissioned Hydro Industries to deploy its innovative technology. Hydro uses electrocoagulation alongside other technologies to decontaminate water.

The firm is already helping the Mayor of Quito to clean up wastewater from a landfill site that was threatening to poison the El Inga river running through the capital. Now the President of Ecuador has requested its help with the urgent humanitarian task of providing safe drinking water in this emergency.

A handful of Hydro 100s – self-contained water purification units – are already on the ground. More are being packed at the company’s operational base in Llangennech to be flown to Quito as soon as possible.

Wayne Preece, CEO of Hydro, said:

“Our hearts go out to to friends in Ecuador, and having worked closely with the Mayor of Quito over the last year, we are delighted to be able to help in this devastating humanitarian emergency. Safe drinking water is absolutely fundamental to life and after a freak accident of nature we are pleased that our technology can provide the relief needed. We are working flat out to resolve this dangerous situation as soon as possible.”

In a letter to Hydro, President Daniel Noboa, thanked the company for showing “solidarity” at this “critical time”, adding: