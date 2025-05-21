economy-infrastructure wales white
21 May 2025
Economy / Infrastructure

Welsh Government Unveils Plans to ‘Rebalance the Rates System in Favour of Retail’

COMPUTER

Plans to change business rates in Wales, giving smaller shops a lower rate, are being considered.

The Welsh Government has announced a 12-week consultation on the plans, which it says could benefit around 13,000 retail properties across Wales.

It would cut rates for retail shops with rateable values less than £51,000 in a move the Welsh Government says would help them compete with online retailers. Larger properties with rateable values of more than £100,000 could be charged “slightly more”, but some public buildings like hospitals and schools would be protected.

If approved, the changes would start on April 1 2026. The exact rates would be set during the Welsh Government's budget planning for 2026-27.

Welsh Government Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said:

“This proposal would help re-balance the rates system in favour of retail shops, supporting the ongoing viability of the sector which faces unique challenges from online competition.

 

“As part of our shared strategic vision for retail and retail action plan, we're taking meaningful steps to strengthen our local economies and create more vibrant high streets across Wales.”

The Welsh Retail Consortium said it was concerned that the proposed changes would adversely affect larger retail premises.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Welsh Ministers have made headway on aspects of the business rates agenda in recent years, notably introducing more regular revaluations. However, the Welsh business rate is the highest in Great Britain and has risen to a 26-year high at a time when retailers are being thwacked by a range of statutory costs.

 

“Whilst the consultation on proposals to reduce rates for the smallest shops sound like an encouraging step, a high proportion of retailers operate from medium-sized and larger premises. These are shops that help underpin the health and vitality of our town and city centres and high streets across Wales and account for a large share of retail jobs.

 

“The proposals as they stand suggest these stores could pay even more than they do at present, and more than their counterparts occupying equivalent stores in England. We need to ensure a commensurate rates reduction applies to medium-sized and larger stores too. It’s not in the interests of the Welsh economy for retailers to be incentivised to invest in Cheltenham over Cardiff.”

The consultation runs until August 12 2025.



