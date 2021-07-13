Welsh Government to Review Plans to Reach a Million Welsh Speakers

The Welsh Government has confirmed its new work programme, which sets out the policies they will implement over the next five years towards reaching the 2050 welsh language targets, will now be reviewed and developed further following the results of the 2021 census results.

The results of the 2021 Census, the official data used to measure the number of Welsh speakers, are expected to be published by March 2023.

In addition to reaching a million speakers, there is also a goal to double the daily use of Welsh by 2050.

Together with data from the Welsh Language Use Survey, the Census will provide an early measure of the Welsh Government’s progress towards a million speakers. The Work Programme will be reviewed and developed in light of the results, alongside other data.

Among the actions set out in the Work Programme are to:

Introduce a Welsh-medium Education Bill.

Introduce a 10-year plan to increase the number of Welsh and Welsh-medium teachers

Improve pupils' attainment of Welsh in English-medium schools.

Develop a programme for supporting the use of Welsh by children and young people, with a focus on transition between education, the community, the family and the workplace.

Give Transport for Wales new powers to ensure rail, bus and active travel meet Welsh language standards.

Create a Welsh Language Communities Housing Plan and use economic levers to strengthen Welsh speaking communities.

A renewed focus on the benefits of workers using Welsh in the workplace.

One of the interim milestones is for 30% of children in Year 1 to be in Welsh-medium education by 2031. To help achieve that, the new Programme sets a target to increase the percentage of children in Year 1 taught in Welsh to 26% by 2026, from 23% last year. This would be driven by opening a minimum of 60 extra Welsh-medium nursery groups by 2026, in addition to 40 opened over the last four years.

The Welsh Government has also published its response to a recent report on the impact of COVID-19 on Welsh language community groups. The Welsh Government has committed to increasing its focus on community development and empowerment in language planning, while working with community-based partners to increase the use of Welsh.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said: