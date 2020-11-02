Welsh Government Funding Approval for Pembrokeshire Town Project

Major plans by Pembrokeshire County Council to transform a derelict site in the centre of Pembroke have been endorsed by the Welsh Government.

The project to redevelop the South Quay site into a vibrant heritage centre with associated landscaping and public realm improvements has secured £901,590 of Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding to support delivery of the enabling works.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Hannah Blythyn said:

“Supporting and securing the future of our towns is a priority for the Welsh Government, with the pandemic reinforcing and reigniting our commitment to town centres in Wales through our Transforming Towns Agenda. “I am pleased to see how Welsh Government funding is transforming and breathing new life into an unused and derelict site and bringing it back into use as a heritage and visitor centre, café and Library. “This funding will revitalise the South Quay site and the centre of Pembroke and I look forward to seeing how this regeneration benefits the town and surrounding communities.”

The first phase of the project will consist of the refurbishment of three derelict properties at Castle Terrace and the creation of the new heritage centre, which will include a library and café.

Further improvements include landscaping the gardens (known as burgage plots) behind Castle Terrace and a public realm scheme designed to revitalise the surrounding area by connecting Northgate Street to the new café.

The Council’s proposals received excellent feedback when they were shared with the community earlier this year.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Economic Development, welcomed the support from Welsh Government.

“Renewing and transforming our town centres is a priority for this administration but we don’t underestimate the scale of the challenge,” he said. “Working in partnership with Welsh Government is critical to making interventions on the scale required and the South Quay scheme is an important part of securing a prosperous future for Pembroke Town.”

Local member Cllr Aaron Carey said:

“I'm very happy that Welsh Government and the current administration at Pembrokeshire County Council are following through with their commitment to revitalise Pembroke. It will be a lot of work but worth it in the end.”

Work is due to start later in the autumn on enabling works to ready the site for wholesale development. This will include the work needed to stabilise the Castle Terrace buildings.