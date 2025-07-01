Wool Shop Revives Traditional Crafting with Start Up Loan Support

An entrepreneur from Carmarthenshire has turned a love of wool into a thriving high street business thanks to a £25,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.

A former market researcher originally from St Albans, Sascha Docwra and her husband moved to Wales eight years ago in search of a different way of life. Her journey into wool began with a small flock of sheep on her farm in West Wales, which sparked a fascination with wool production and traditional crafting techniques. And after attending craft markets and wool festivals, what started as a personal hobby soon turned into a business idea.

The Welsh Wool Shop, which opened its doors in Newcastle Emlyn in February 2024, is a niche retail space dedicated to selling 100% Welsh wool, sourced and produced locally. Beyond selling wool, the shop is on a mission to revive and promote the sustainable craft of wool processing, ensuring the tradition remains a key part of the community. With a dedicated workshop space upstairs, the shop also offers hands-on crafting experiences, providing a welcoming environment for customers to learn and refine their skills.

“I had been working with wool as a hobby, but when the pandemic caused my previous business to fold, I realised I had an opportunity to turn my passion into something more,” Sascha explained. “The idea for a dedicated wool shop came naturally from my experiences at markets and my work as a volunteer at the National Wool Museum, which is just five miles from the shop. I saw the demand for high-quality, locally sourced wool and knew there was a space for it on the high street.”

Initially, the business started as a pop-up shop in a council-owned clock tower for three months. The strong demand quickly showed that there was significant potential beyond a temporary space. To take the next step, Sascha successfully applied for a growth grant from Carmarthenshire Council, which required 50% match funding. The Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank provided Sascha with the other 50%, making it possible for her to access the additional funds needed to open a permanent shop and workshop.

“The loan was fundamental in getting The Welsh Wool Shop off the ground,” she said. “No matter how much you plan, the costs of setting up a retail space always add up to more than you expect. Having access to funding in tranches meant we could pace our spending wisely, ensuring we didn’t overcommit too soon.”

The loan was used to furnish the shop with racking, shelving, and display units, as well as create a comfortable and inviting workshop space. Additional funds were invested in stock, including an expanded range of pure Welsh wool, which became essential as demand quickly exceeded initial expectations.

“Without the Start Up Loan, the shop wouldn’t be what it is today,” she added. “The support I received throughout the process was incredible. The team was always available to answer my questions, making everything seamless. As someone financing a business for the first time, I felt completely supported rather than overwhelmed.”

The Welsh Wool Shop has quickly become a vibrant part of Newcastle Emlyn’s high street, providing a sustainable and locally-focused alternative for craft enthusiasts. Looking ahead, the business aims to continue growing its workshop offerings, expand its wool range, and further strengthen ties with local wool producers to keep traditional skills alive.

Jess Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, praised the success of The Welsh Wool Shop, saying: