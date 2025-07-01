Cwmbran Care Organisation Makes Key Acquisitions with Funding Deal

Cwmbran-based care service organisation Expanding Horizons has acquired Enable Care Services (South Wales) Ltd to expand its support service capabilities.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Expanding Horizons provides a range of personalised support services for individuals living with learning disabilities and severe mental illnesses (SMIs) so they can lead fulfilling and rewarding lives.

The firm has used a portion of £3.25 million of funding from NatWest to support the acquisition of Enable Care Services, which provides support for residents at three care homes in South Wales – two in Cwmbran and one in Argoed. They will now join the Expanding Horizons portfolio.

The remaining funds will be allocated towards broader refinancing efforts as well as ensuring that Expanding Horizons and Enable Care have the necessary infrastructure in place to meet regulatory requirements.

In Wales, approximately 900,000 people live with a disability, representing 27% of the population, as reported by Public Health Network Cymru. This exceeds the UK average of 22%.

Ellis Jenkins, Director at Expanding Horizons, said:

“At Expanding Horizons, we care deeply about the quality of care our service users receive. We seek to not only support individuals but empower them to be the best versions of themselves. “The fact that so many people in Wales are living with disabilities and severe mental illness underscores the critical need for tailored support which helps them gain or rebuild their independence. Residents of South Wales deserve the highest quality of care, and we are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Enable Care Services as we continue to grow and expand our network. “NatWest has been exceptional throughout the process, demonstrating a deep understanding of our industry and our goals and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”

Neil Williams, Senior Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: