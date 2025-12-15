Welsh Government Awards £1.95m to Bretton Hall Solar Project

The Welsh Government Local Energy Fund has approved a £1.95 million grant to fund the construction of Phase One of the Bretton Hall Solar Farm in Flintshire.

The grant award follows community-owned energy developer YnNi Newydd reaching its minimum community investment target, confirming full funding for Phase One and enabling construction to begin.

Phase One is a 1.5 MWp installation that will establish long term development rights for the site and lay the groundwork for the much larger 40 MWp Phase Two.

Once complete, the full Bretton Hall project is expected to generate more than £100 million in community benefit over its lifetime, reinvested into climate action, energy transition and community resilience.

Following confirmation of the grant award, the community share offer has been extended until 28 February 2026.

Reaching the extended share offer goal of £610,000 will allow YnNi Newydd to refinance a £180,000 Development Bank of Wales loan included in the funding package. This will increase long term community returns, increase member interest payments and reduce financing costs, the developer said.

The project continues to receive support from across the community energy sector, including Community Energy Wales, Chester Community Energy, Ynni Sir Gar, Datblygiadau Egni Gwledig, Sharenergy, Severn Wye and Corwen Electricity Co operative, among others.

Jacob Calland, PR Manager at YnNi Newydd, said: