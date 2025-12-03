Welsh Government Announces £116m Business Rates Support Package

FSB Wales has welcomed elements of the Welsh Government’s transitional relief scheme for business rates but say they are disappointed that hospitality and leisure has not been offered dedicated support.

The new transitional relief scheme will help businesses manage rates changes from next April.

The Welsh Government has announced an additional £116 million of support as business rates in Wales will be updated to reflect current property values.

From 1 April 2026, the revaluation will mean many will see their bills fall, while others will see them go up, the Welsh Government said.

Any business whose bill increases by more than £300 next year because of the revaluation will have the rise phased in gradually over two years, rather than paying the full increase immediately.

For the first time since 2010, the multiplier will be reduced for all ratepayers. The normal business rates percentage will drop to 0.502 whilst small and medium-sized high-street retailers will get a lower rate of 0.350.

FSB Wales welcomed elements of the support package for non-domestic rates, but expressed “deep disappointment” that pubs, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other leisure and hospitality businesses were overlooked.

Joshua Miles, Head of FSB Wales, said:

“This announcement is an important step forward for independent retailers across Wales. FSB Wales has long argued for permanently lower rates for smaller businesses and these measures will limit the impact for those facing big bill increases. “FSB Wales welcomes this targeted relief, especially the lower rate for independent retailers, but we are very disappointed that leisure and hospitality businesses, which have been among the hardest hit in recent years, have not been explicitly mentioned and given similar dedicated support.”

FSB Wales is calling on Welsh Government to use the final budget in January 2026 to confirm continued or enhanced rates relief for the hospitality and leisure sector, which it says has faced years of rising energy bills, staffing shortages and fragile consumer confidence.

“We urge Welsh Government to build on this momentum in the final budget next month by addressing broader cost challenges, including targeted rates relief for the hospitality and leisure sector, to ensure our independent businesses on our high streets can truly get the support they need across Wales,” Joshua said.

The Welsh Government said it already provides £250 million each year in permanent business rates relief. Around two thirds of all properties in Wales either pay no rates or receive some form of relief.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language Mark Drakeford said: