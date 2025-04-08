Welsh Food and Drink Delicacies Earn Protected Status

Welsh gin, oysters and honey are to join the list of food and drink products granted protected geographical indication (PGI) status under the UK’s Geographical Indication schemes.

Dovey Native Botanical Gin, Pembrokeshire Native Oysters, Pembrokeshire Rock Oysters and Welsh Heather Honey have been formally recognised for their distinctive qualities and regional heritage, ensuring only authentic items meeting strict production standards and geographical requirements can be marketed under these protected names.

UK Government Minister for Food Security, Farming and Rural Affairs, Daniel Zeichner, said:

“The UK is home to a feast of flavours from every corner of the British Isles, and these new protections help celebrate the outstanding craftsmanship and heritage behind Welsh food and drink. “By giving these products unique status, we’re helping local businesses grow while ensuring consumers can enjoy authentic regional specialities for generations to come.”

These additions join other popular Welsh products already recognised under the GI scheme, including Anglesey Sea Salt, Welsh Leeks, Traditional Welsh Cider and Single-malt Welsh Whisky, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Wales.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Dovey gin, Pembrokeshire oysters and Welsh honey are fantastic products and it’s right that they are being recognised as the high-quality, specialist items they are. “The GI scheme guarantees quality and excellence while celebrating our outstanding local Welsh produce and driving growth in this vital sector.”

Wales’ Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, who has responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said:

“This recognition strengthens Wales’ growing family of protected foods, showcases the extraordinary quality of our produce, and reflects our commitment to high-quality, sustainable food production. “From the mountains to the coast, Wales produces some of the UK’s most iconic foods, cultivated with care and tradition. Each GI product tells the story of our landscape, our producers’ expertise and our proud culinary heritage.”

With these new registrations, the total number of UK GIs now reaches 97. The GI schemes support UK food and drink businesses by protecting the reputation of regional products, promoting traditional and agricultural activity while boosting growth in local economies.

Danny Cameron of Dovey Native Botanical Gin said:

“Having GI Status is a good thing and helps to raise awareness of Botanical gin being provenance-based and produced to such a strict and high quality.”

Gruffydd Rees of Gwenyn Gruffydd Ltd in Carmarthenshire said:

“I am delighted that Welsh Heather Honey’s precise origin and characteristics have been recognised. The UK GI application process is long, and it is wonderful that Wales is the first UK nation to have a honey receive PGI status.”

Jake Davies, Atlantic Edge Oysters, said: