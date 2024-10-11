Mid Wales  |

11 October 2024
Mid Wales

Welsh Firm to Supply Christmas Tree to Downing Street

Evergreen Christmas Trees, Wales, crowned Champion Christmas Tree Grower of the Year 2024

Powys firm Evergreen Christmas Trees, Wales, has won the accolade of providing the Christmas tree for Downing Street after being crowned Champion Christmas Tree Grower of the Year 2024.

Organised by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA), the annual competition has been running since 1999.

The competition, sponsored by supplier of controlled release fertilisers and media manufacturers ICL, was held at Temple Court Farm, Bosbury, Ledbury, Herefordshire.

The winning tree and wreath were chosen by members of the BCTGA who attended the competition day.

Russell Parkins, Chair of BCTGA, said:

“The standard of entries has been high and very impressive and I’d like to congratulate all our winners. It’s a real accolade for our champions to supply the Christmas tree for Downing Street and the wreath for Number 10 and we hope it encourages the public in our message to support our Christmas tree growers, buy local and buy real.”

A Photo of the Year award was introduced this year, with the theme of Farm to Festivity, offering members the chance to highlight the natural beauty of real Christmas trees. The winning photo will be used on the Foreign Office digital Christmas card, with the winning Christmas tree grower also supplying the Christmas tree for the Foreign Office

The winner was from Hans Christmas Anderson, of Surrey, while the runner up was the Christmas Tree Place, Hertfordshire.

Champion Festive Wreath of the Year 2024 – Santa Trees, Cornwall,

Awards included:

Champion Christmas Tree Grower of the Year – supplier of 2024 tree for 10 Downing St

  • Winner: Evergreen Christmas Trees, Wales
  • Runner Up: Cadeby Tree Trust, Warwickshire

Best Pine, sponsored by Tree Tech UK

  • Winner: Marldon Christmas Tree Farm, Devon
  • Runner Up: Cadeby Tree Trust, Warwickshire

Best Norway Spruce

  • Winner: Cadeby Tree Trust, Warwickshire
  • Runner Up: Newburgh Christmas Trees, North Yorkshire

Best Spruce Other

  • Winner: Oakberry Trees, Leicestershire
  • Runner Up: Pinewood Christmas Trees, Worcestershire

Best Nordmann Fir, sponsored by Temple Court Christmas Trees

  • Winner: Evergreen Christmas Trees, Wales
  • Runner Up: Billingley Christmas Trees, South Yorkshire
  • Highly Commended: Infinity Christmas Trees, Herefordshire

Best Fir Other, sponsored by Agrii

  • Winner: Marldon Christmas Tree Farm, Devon
  • Runner Up: Gower Fresh Christmas Trees, Wales

Best Container Grown Tree, sponsored by Infinity Christmas Trees

  • Winner: Gower Fresh Christmas Trees, Wales
  • Runner Up: Cadeby Tree Trust, Warwickshire

Celebrity Choice Tree:

  • Edenmill Christmas Trees, Glasgow

Celebrity Choice Wreath:

  • Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, East Sussex

Photo of the Year Award

  • Winner: Hans Christmas Anderson, Surrey
  • Runner Up: Christmas Tree Place, Hertfordshire

Wreaths

Champion Festive Wreath:

  • Santa Trees, Cornwall

Best Natural Wreath

  • Winner: Santa Trees, Cornwall
  • Runner Up: Festive Forestry Services Ltd, Herefordshire

Best Decorated Wreath

  • Winner: Festive Forestry Services Ltd, Herefordshire
  • Runner Up: Santa Trees, Cornwall



